UMB Bank n.a. Has $249,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $112.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

