UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 30 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Quarry LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $394.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $409.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.15 and its 200 day moving average is $347.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. KeyCorp started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

