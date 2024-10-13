UMB Bank n.a. Sells 193 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SAP were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 113.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SAP by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SAP by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SAP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

Shares of SAP opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $127.30 and a 12-month high of $231.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

