UMB Bank n.a. Sells 30 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ASML were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,760,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ASML by 18.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after buying an additional 194,357 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $840.69 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $844.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $924.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

