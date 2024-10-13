UMB Bank n.a. Sells 933 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.4 %

DEO opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.25.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

