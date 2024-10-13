UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $2,031.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,043.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,821.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,527.34. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.