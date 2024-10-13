Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Unilever were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 857,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of UL opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.87.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
