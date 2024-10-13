Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $63.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

