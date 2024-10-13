Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,394.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $119.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.41 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

