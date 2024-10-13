Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,905,000 after purchasing an additional 586,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 459,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Trading Up 2.2 %

VTR stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

