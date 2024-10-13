VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

