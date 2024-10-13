Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,178 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 640.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 90,981 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Invesco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 9.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Invesco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 91,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco by 42.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Invesco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.69 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

