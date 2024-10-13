Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 338 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

NYSE UPS opened at $134.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average of $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

