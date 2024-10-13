Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 420 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after purchasing an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

