Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 953 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -128.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.