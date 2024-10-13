Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $284.32 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $287.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

