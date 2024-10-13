Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $25,893,000. Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 295,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after buying an additional 161,856 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.74. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $187.85. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,429.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.