Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in HSBC were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 47.6% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $46.07.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

