Wedmont Private Capital Has $362,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Airbnb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.40 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,818,511.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $89,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,818,511.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,496 shares of company stock worth $74,262,814 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

