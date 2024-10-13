Wedmont Private Capital Has $410,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SAP were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,532,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,940,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

Shares of SAP opened at $228.15 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $127.30 and a 12-month high of $231.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day moving average is $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

