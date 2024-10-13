Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

