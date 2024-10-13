Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 83,060 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,757.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,757.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,668.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

