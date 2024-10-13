Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,860 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 918,032 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,747,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

