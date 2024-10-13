Wedmont Private Capital Sells 310 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.