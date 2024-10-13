Wedmont Private Capital Sells 669 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.