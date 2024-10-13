Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Trimmed by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 3,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Trading Down 1.7 %

Workday stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total value of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,032,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.