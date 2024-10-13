Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xylem Trading Up 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $136.86 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

