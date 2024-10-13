Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 2.0 %

XYL opened at $136.86 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.