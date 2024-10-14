12,100 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 93.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

