1,370 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Herc by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 185.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 110,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 26.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 105,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HRI. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Herc

Herc Stock Performance

HRI opened at $166.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.