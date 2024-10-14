1,768 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $116.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $116.22.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

