1,863 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $316.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $323.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.