1,962 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $113.64 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $113.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

