2,769 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Up 2.7 %

SNEX opened at $87.87 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,839,839.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.