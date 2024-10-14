3,618 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATI by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,419,000 after buying an additional 315,506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ATI by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ATI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ATI by 46.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in ATI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 111,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,540,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,510,003.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

