3,796 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSMO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of XSMO stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $68.32.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
