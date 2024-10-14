5,625 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $42.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

