6,298 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.9 %

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

