8,054 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $269,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.