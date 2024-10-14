9,159 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.5% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

