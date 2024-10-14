AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AAON by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 6.6% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON stock opened at $112.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $112.90.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

