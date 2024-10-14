AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,787 shares of company stock worth $352,178. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $215.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

