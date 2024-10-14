Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

