American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 548.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,050,000 after purchasing an additional 179,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

