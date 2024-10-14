American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.