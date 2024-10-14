APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in APA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in APA by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in APA by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,312 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in APA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,757,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,451,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

APA stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

