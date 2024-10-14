Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,629 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $12,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,655 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 142,547 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth $2,043,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -1,281.82%.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard bought 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $100,003.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

