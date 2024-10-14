Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,437 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 689,593 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth $955,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

EBR opened at $6.81 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

