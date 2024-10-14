Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,323 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 66,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

