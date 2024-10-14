Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 575,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,703,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 395,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 95,732 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,219 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

