Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $79,698,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,672,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 827.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 803,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after buying an additional 698,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,702,000 after buying an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 6.7 %

GXO opened at $61.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

